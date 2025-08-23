Trump and FIFA President discuss 2026 World Cup, billions in economic gains expected

Calling the tournament a “unique opportunity,” Trump emphasized that hosting the draw in the U.S. capital would not only unite fans from around the world but also bring enormous economic benefits.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will become one of the largest sporting events in history and will coincide with the celebration of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. Matches will be held in 11 cities: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. To coordinate preparations, the president established a White House task force for the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office Photo credit: The White House's X account

According to forecasts, the 2026 World Cup together with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will generate a combined economic impact of $47.6 billion for the U.S., increase GDP by $26.8 billion, provide $5.3 billion in tax revenues, and create over 290,000 jobs nationwide. Beyond sports, the tournaments are expected to become global cultural events, as host cities prepare not only for matches but also to welcome millions of fans from around the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised U.S. preparations and stated:

“We are uniting the world, Mr. President, uniting the world, here in America, and we are very proud of that.”

