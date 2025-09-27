Netanyahu rejects recognition of Palestinian state in UN address

Calling such recognition “sheer madness” and “insane,” Netanyahu said that recent steps by several countries to recognize Palestinian statehood were “disgraceful.” His remarks came amid mounting global pressure on Israel to end the conflict.

As the Israeli leader took the podium, dozens of delegates quietly left the assembly hall in protest, while others remained and applauded.

Netanyahu said his speech was being broadcast by loudspeakers into Gaza, and he spoke directly to the hostages held by Hamas: “We have not forgotten you – not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you,” he declared.

His appearance at the UN followed a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he “would not allow” Israel to annex the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Trump is scheduled to meet Netanyahu on Monday.

A day earlier, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Assembly, reiterating that Hamas should have no role in governing Gaza and calling for the group’s disarmament.

The exchange of statements highlights the continued tensions over the future of the Palestinian territories and the prospects for a negotiated peace.