The Justice Department joined an existing lawsuit filed on November 5 by the California Republican Party and a group of registered voters, arguing that the measure violates federal law.

The challenge focuses on Proposition 50, a ballot initiative that allows temporary use of new congressional boundaries. State officials say the updated map could expand California’s representation in the U.S. House by up to five seats. Supporters in the state described the measure as a response to redistricting efforts undertaken by Republican-led states, including Texas, where new maps were designed to shift several districts toward the Republican Party.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the federal government believes California’s approach conflicts with constitutional rules. The Justice Department’s complaint states that the map was drawn in a way that strengthens Hispanic electoral influence based on race.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said the state followed the will of voters and expects the plan to withstand review in court. Newsom, who has become one of President Trump’s most prominent political critics and is widely viewed as a likely contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in the next election cycle, has argued that California has faced increased pressure from the federal government and that the updated districts aim to ensure fair representation.

For international observers, the dispute highlights the growing national debate over redistricting, a process that shapes political power across the United States. In recent years, both major parties have turned to aggressive map-drawing strategies, and the resulting legal battles have become a significant factor influencing U.S. elections. The California and Texas cases are among the most closely watched, as court decisions could affect the balance of seats in Congress ahead of future national votes.

The case in California will proceed in federal court, where judges will determine whether the temporary use of the new maps complies with constitutional standards.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he is considering a run for the U.S. presidency in 2028, saying he will make a final decision after the 2026 midterm elections.