Trump Accounts offer $1,000 to jumpstart American Dream for newborns

The program would provide a one-time $1,000 government contribution for every qualifying newborn whose parents open an account. The funds must be invested in U.S. stock market index funds and would remain locked until the child turns 18, when they could be used for specific purposes such as education, starting a business, or purchasing a home.

Administration officials say the initiative is designed to encourage early participation in capital markets and give children an asset that can grow over time. Speaking at a Treasury-hosted event, President Trump said the goal is to ensure that every child begins adulthood with a tangible stake in the economy. “This is a pro-family initiative that will help millions of Americans harness the strength of our economy to lift up the next generation. And they'll really be getting a big jump on life.”

Parents would be able to add up to $2,500 per year in pretax contributions, while employers, relatives, and other private parties could also contribute. Annual family and employer contributions are capped at $5,000. The accounts must be invested in low-fee U.S. equity index funds.

To qualify for the federal $1,000 deposit, a child must be a U.S. citizen, have a Social Security number, and be born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Parents of older children may open accounts, but will not receive the government seed money.

Several major companies have indicated plans to include Trump Account contributions in employee benefits packages, and a number of wealthy donors have pledged additional seed funding for children in certain states or income areas.

Supporters argue that even small early investments can compound into meaningful sums over time. Critics, meanwhile, say the program does not address the immediate needs of low-income families and may benefit higher-income households more than others.

Trump Accounts are expected to open for contributions in July 2026. Parents can register through the Internal Revenue Service or an online portal that the administration plans to launch later this year.

