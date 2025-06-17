Trump abruptly leaves G7 Summit amid escalating Middle East tensions

The announcement came shortly after the president issued a dramatic social media post, which many interpreted as a warning of imminent military escalation involving Iran.

“Much was accomplished” during the G7 discussions on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X. However, she added, “because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

The shift in schedule followed a cryptic and alarming post on Trump’s TruthSocial account: “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!” He concluded with a stark warning: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The message came amid reports of Israel expanding its military operations inside Iran, including an evacuation alert issued for parts of northern Tehran. European G7 leaders voiced concern over Washington’s reluctance to endorse a joint call for de-escalation.

It is unclear whether Trump was reacting to specific intelligence or seeking to pressure Tehran. The White House and Pentagon later clarified that U.S. forces remain in a “defensive” posture.

Before departing, Trump told reporters: “I have to be back as soon as I can. I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand.” He added: “Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk immediately before it’s too late.”

The incident echoes the 2018 G7 summit, where Trump also left early amid controversy. His handling of the Iran conflict has divided conservatives, drawing criticism from figures like Tucker Carlson - whom Trump later dismissed online, writing: “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’”

Earlier, it was reported that explosions rocked Tehran and air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, as Iran announced it was preparing what it described as the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli territory, following a strike on Iranian state television.