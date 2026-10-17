Tropical Storm Rachel death toll rises to 8 in northwestern Mexico

All eight deaths occurred in the municipality of Ensenada, the hardest hit by the storm over the weekend. Four of the victims were minors, according to local media reports.

Gen. Daniel Gallegos, commander of the Second Military Zone, said search efforts were continuing for two people who remained missing. He added that one minor had been found alive.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila warned that the emergency "remains active" and urged residents to heed civil protection alerts and avoid crossing streams.

Mexico forecast 18 to 21 named cyclones in the Pacific this season, of which four to five could become major hurricanes.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 4 people died and more than 600,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity as Cyclone Isaias swept through the southern United States.