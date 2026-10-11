Cyclone Isaias leaves 4 dead, over 600,000 without power in US

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Isaias weakened into a tropical storm before transitioning into a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, following its landfall in Florida.

The storm brought heavy rainfall and powerful winds to the region, causing widespread power outages and prompting emergency measures in several states.

Authorities in Florida, Alabama, and other Gulf Coast states declared states of emergency and ordered evacuations in areas vulnerable to strong winds, high waves, and heavy rainfall.

Before weakening, Isaias had reached wind speeds of up to 165 km/h.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that tropical storm Isaias had intensified over the Gulf of America and was expected to develop into a hurricane on Thursday as it moved toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.