Tropical depression could form in Gulf later this week

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), a trough of low pressure is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Gulf. Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, gradual development of the system is becoming more likely.

The system is expected to move eastward over the next couple of days before turning northward. The National Hurricane Center said it is too early to determine the specific impacts along the northern Gulf Coast, but interests in the area should closely monitor its progress.

The system has a medium chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a high chance over the next seven days.

Regardless of development, fresh to locally strong winds and rough seas are expected over parts of the Gulf from Wednesday through Saturday night.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave along 58°W south of 20°N is moving westward at 10 to 15 knots and producing moderate thunderstorms. Another tropical wave is moving westward across the western Caribbean, generating a few showers.

An inverted trough in the Caribbean is producing isolated showers and thunderstorms, while moderate to fresh trade winds prevail across much of the basin.

In the Atlantic, showers and thunderstorms are affecting the southern Bahamas and nearby waters. A surface trough over the central Atlantic is also producing numerous showers and thunderstorms, with the strongest activity located north of 26.5°N between 30°W and 37°W.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pacific tropical moisture moving into a storm over the southwestern United States was expected to fuel multi-day heavy rainfall extending into the central US.