Flooding threat rises across Southwest and central US

The US National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued a Moderate Risk (Level 3 of 4) of excessive rainfall for parts of the Southwest and Southern Rockies on Tuesday. The threat is expected to shift to the Central Rockies, Central High Plains and Southern Plains on Wednesday and continue across parts of the Southern Plains on Thursday.

Widespread rainfall of 3-6 inches (75-150 mm), with locally higher totals, is expected, particularly across the Southern Plains. Considerable flash flooding is possible in parts of New Mexico and western Texas on Tuesday, spreading to the Southern Plains and Central Rockies on Wednesday.

The WPC warned that flooding could affect streams and larger rivers, with debris flows possible in or near recently burned areas.

Meanwhile, a nor’easter over the Gulf of Maine is weakening and moving northeast into the Atlantic, with rain expected to taper off by late Tuesday. The system is forecast to move east of the Canadian Maritime Provinces by Wednesday.

Southern Texas is also expected to experience temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100°F (37-38°C) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The WPC has also issued a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 4) of excessive rainfall across parts of the Central Plains and Middle Mississippi Valley from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are possible across parts of the Southern Plains on Wednesday, with risks including damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and a few tornadoes. The threat is expected to decrease to a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that heavy rain and strong winds hit the northeastern United States as a nor’easter intensified, cancelling hundreds of flights and leaving more than 95,000 customers without power across several states.