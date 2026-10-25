TRKLAB releases video of flag-raising ceremony featuring President Tokayev

We are now systematically introducing advanced technologies and innovations and expanding the use of artificial intelligence.

We are opening cutting-edge manufacturing plants, modernizing infrastructure, and building schools, hospitals, and other social facilities. We plan to implement many projects aimed at raising the people's well-being.

But, most importantly, as a nation, we look to the future with confidence, united around constructive goals and inspiring ideals.

The pursuit of knowledge and conscientious work, high responsibility, and genuine patriotism are becoming integral to our citizens' worldview.

We are building our common home, strengthening the spirit of the nation, shaping a new public ethics, and entrenching the values of Law and Order, Cleanliness and Love of Nature, Unity and Harmony, the Head of State emphasized.