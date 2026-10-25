TRKLAB releases video of flag-raising ceremony featuring President Tokayev
In honor of Republic of Kazakhstan Day, TRKLAB has prepared a video devoted to the flag-raising ceremony featuring President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The monumental scale of the Akorda Residence and the grandeur of the state symbol create a special atmosphere — solemn and filled with pride in the country and respect for its independence.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended Republic Day greetings to Kazakhstanis.
We are now systematically introducing advanced technologies and innovations and expanding the use of artificial intelligence.
We are opening cutting-edge manufacturing plants, modernizing infrastructure, and building schools, hospitals, and other social facilities. We plan to implement many projects aimed at raising the people's well-being.
But, most importantly, as a nation, we look to the future with confidence, united around constructive goals and inspiring ideals.
The pursuit of knowledge and conscientious work, high responsibility, and genuine patriotism are becoming integral to our citizens' worldview.
We are building our common home, strengthening the spirit of the nation, shaping a new public ethics, and entrenching the values of Law and Order, Cleanliness and Love of Nature, Unity and Harmony, the Head of State emphasized.