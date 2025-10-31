Türkiye's tourism revenues rise 3.9% to $24.2B in 3rd quarter
Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9% on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday, Anadolu reports.
The total number of visitors in the July-September period was 23.64 million, up 1.9% year-on-year.
The average expenditures per capita among visitors were $1,017, up 1.8% year-on-year in the July-September period; it was $100 per night.
In the same quarter, package tour expenditures accounted for 33.6% of total tourism income, followed by food and beverage expenditures (19.9%) and international transportation expenditures (11.1%).
People visited Türkiye mostly for reasons of travel, entertainment, and sportive and cultural activities, with 73.8%
The second most common reason for visits was to see relatives and friends, accounting for 17.3%, followed by shopping (3.7%).
Meanwhile, the country's tourism expenditures jumped 32.3% over the same period to $2.48 billion.
The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad also rose 3% to 3.38 million people.
Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, tourism income of Türkiye climbed 5.7% year-on-year to $50 billion.
The total number of visitors amounted to 49.17 million in the January-September period, rising 1.8% on an annual basis.
As reported earlier, Türkiye's economic confidence improved by 0.2 percentage points to 98.2 in October on a monthly basis.