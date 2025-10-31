Türkiye's tourism revenues rise 3.9% to $24.2B in 3rd quarter

The total number of visitors in the July-September period was 23.64 million, up 1.9% year-on-year.

The average expenditures per capita among visitors were $1,017, up 1.8% year-on-year in the July-September period; it was $100 per night.

In the same quarter, package tour expenditures accounted for 33.6% of total tourism income, followed by food and beverage expenditures (19.9%) and international transportation expenditures (11.1%).

People visited Türkiye mostly for reasons of travel, entertainment, and sportive and cultural activities, with 73.8%

The second most common reason for visits was to see relatives and friends, accounting for 17.3%, followed by shopping (3.7%).

Meanwhile, the country's tourism expenditures jumped 32.3% over the same period to $2.48 billion.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad also rose 3% to 3.38 million people.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, tourism income of Türkiye climbed 5.7% year-on-year to $50 billion.

The total number of visitors amounted to 49.17 million in the January-September period, rising 1.8% on an annual basis.

As reported earlier, Türkiye's economic confidence improved by 0.2 percentage points to 98.2 in October on a monthly basis.