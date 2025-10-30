EN
    Türkiye's economic confidence ticks up in October

    14:42, 30 October 2025

    Türkiye's economic confidence improved by 0.2 percentage points to 98.2 in October on a monthly basis, according to official figures released on Thursday, Anadolu reports. 

    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    Three sub-indexes posted declines, while two sub-indexes increased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

    The retail trade confidence index increased 3.7% on a monthly basis, and the real sector confidence index rose 1.2% in October.

    On the other hand, the construction confidence index decreased 5.3% in October, and services confidence and consumer confidence indexes both fell 0.3%.

    The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.

    As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Türkiye on the national day - Republic Day. 

