Türkiye's tourism revenue declines in Q2

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the country's tourism revenue totaled $15.865 billion in the second quarter of 2026, down 2.6% from the same period a year earlier.

Foreign visitors accounted for the vast majority of tourism revenue, generating $15.656 billion, while $209.5 million came from transit passengers. Turkish citizens living abroad contributed 15.6% of the country's total tourism income.

During the reporting period, 15.58 million people visited Türkiye, down 5.1% year-on-year. At the same time, average overnight spending by visitors increased to $113.

Leisure, entertainment, and cultural activities remained the main purpose of travel, cited by 71.3% of visitors, while 16.6% traveled to visit relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, spending by Turkish residents on trips abroad rose 7.4% to $2.96 billion. The number of outbound travelers increased 16.5% year-on-year to 3.43 million.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said that despite geopolitical risks, Türkiye's annual tourism revenue has remained at $65.2 billion. He added that the Government continues to support the sector through tax incentives, financing programs and measures aimed at promoting year-round tourism.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty International Airport had welcomed the first direct SunExpress flight operating on the new Izmir–Almaty–Izmir route.