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    Türkiye's tourism revenue declines in Q2

    22:42, 5 August 2026

    Türkiye's tourism revenue fell 2.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Türkiye's tourism revenue declines in Q2
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the country's tourism revenue totaled $15.865 billion in the second quarter of 2026, down 2.6% from the same period a year earlier.

    Foreign visitors accounted for the vast majority of tourism revenue, generating $15.656 billion, while $209.5 million came from transit passengers. Turkish citizens living abroad contributed 15.6% of the country's total tourism income.

    During the reporting period, 15.58 million people visited Türkiye, down 5.1% year-on-year. At the same time, average overnight spending by visitors increased to $113.

    Leisure, entertainment, and cultural activities remained the main purpose of travel, cited by 71.3% of visitors, while 16.6% traveled to visit relatives and friends.

    Meanwhile, spending by Turkish residents on trips abroad rose 7.4% to $2.96 billion. The number of outbound travelers increased 16.5% year-on-year to 3.43 million.

    Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said that despite geopolitical risks, Türkiye's annual tourism revenue has remained at $65.2 billion. He added that the Government continues to support the sector through tax incentives, financing programs and measures aimed at promoting year-round tourism.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty International Airport had welcomed the first direct SunExpress flight operating on the new Izmir–Almaty–Izmir route.

    Türkiye Tourism Statistics World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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