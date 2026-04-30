EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Türkiye's tourism income climbs 4.2% in first quarter

    17:43, 30 April 2026

    Türkiye's tourism income rose 4.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to nearly $9.9 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Thursday, Anadolu reports. 

    Türkiye's tourism income climbs 4.2% in first quarter
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Tourism income reached $9.89 billion in the January-March period, with $9.69 billion coming from visitors and $201.9 million from transit passengers, according to TurkStat data.

    Turkish citizens residing abroad accounted for 25.6% of tourism income from visitors in the first quarter.

    Individual expenditures made up $8.47 billion of total tourism income from visitors, while package tour expenditures stood at $1.22 billion.

    The number of departing visitors increased by 1.5% from the same period last year to 9.26 million. Turkish citizens residing abroad represented 25.7% of visitors, totaling 2.38 million people.

    The average nightly expenditure of visitors departing from Türkiye was $102, while Turkish citizens residing abroad spent an average of $72 per night.

    Food and beverage expenditures had the largest share in total tourism income at 27%, followed by international transportation at 15.8% and accommodation at 13%.

    Compared with the same quarter last year, accommodation expenditures rose 21.2%, health expenditures increased 18.4%, and food and beverage expenditures climbed 13.7%.

    Travel, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities were the main purposes of visits to Türkiye in the quarter, accounting for 55.3% of visitors. Visiting relatives and friends followed with 26.8%, while shopping accounted for 8.2%.

    The number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad increased by 13.1% from a year earlier to 2.94 million in the January-March period. Their average expenditure was $758 per capita.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Türkiye signs the landmark Hurjet export deal with Spain. 

    World News Türkiye Tourism Statistics Travel Entertainment Sport Culture
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All