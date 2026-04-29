Türkiye signs landmark Hurjet export deal with Spain

The signing ceremony was held at the Airbus company facilities in Getafe, Spain, regarding the export of the Hurjet, the national jet training aircraft produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Defense Industries Secretariat, attended the event alongside Spanish Defense Ministry State Secretary Maria Amparo Valcarce Garcia and Turkish Ambassador to Madrid Nuket Kucukel Ezberci.

Gorgun said that the agreement marked a new beginning and strengthened the ties between Türkiye and Spain in every aspect.

He highlighted the international recognition of Turkish land, sea, and air platforms developed with local engineering and government support.

Gorgun explained that the partnership included manufacturing a portion of the Hurjet platforms in Türkiye and the rest in Spain, with contributions from local Spanish producers.

Garcia, for her part, emphasized that the agreement resulted from strategic planning and would significantly accelerate the Spanish defense industry.

She said that Spain currently allocated 2% of its gross domestic product to defense spending.

Earlier, IEA warned that Europe faces jet fuel shortage within weeks amid supply disruptions.