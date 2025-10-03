Türkiye’s state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Speaking to Anadolu in the capital Astana as part of Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025, Ahmet Turkoglu said Kazakhstan plays a special role in the global oil and natural gas sector.

He stressed they recently signed a cooperation agreement with KazMunayGaz, the Kazakh national oil company.

Stating that they are exploring new fields in Kazakhstan under the agreement, Turkoglu said: “We are here to further our cooperation in this area and to make new agreements. We are preparing to sign a new contract for two fields in Kazakhstan."

He also pointed out that Kazakhstan has begun using the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline, which is important for Türkiye and the surrounding countries.

"That pipeline will also be important for us when we enter new fields here," he added.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that OPEC presented World Oil Outlook 2025 at XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Kazakhstan.