Türkiye’s retail sales rise 15% year-on-year in October

According to the data, the trade sales volume was up 7.4% from a year earlier, and wholesale trade sales increased 3.8%.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales saw a 7.7% increase, non-food sales - 19.5%, and automotive fuel sales - 7.4%.

Sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment soared 33.4% on an annual basis, while online sales also reported an increase of 5.2%.

The data revealed that retail sales increased by 0.2%, while trade sales and wholesale sales went down 3.6% and 6.1%, respectively, in October from the previous month.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Türkiye’s current account balance is to post a surplus in October.