Türkiye’s current account balance to post surplus in October, survey finds
01:25, 10 December 2025
Türkiye’s current account balance is expected to post a surplus of 574 million US dollars in October this year, an Anadolu survey indicated on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Estimates from a group of 15 economists varied between no-surplus and 1.7 billion US dollars, the survey found.
In September alone, the country had a current account surplus of 1.1 billion US dollars.
The news agency said the Turkish Central Bank is to release its official balance of payments data this Friday.
Türkiye’s current account balance is projected to post a deficit of 20.9 billion US dollars in 2025.
