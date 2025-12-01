Türkiye’s current account balance to post surplus in October, survey finds

Estimates from a group of 15 economists varied between no-surplus and 1.7 billion US dollars, the survey found.

In September alone, the country had a current account surplus of 1.1 billion US dollars.

The news agency said the Turkish Central Bank is to release its official balance of payments data this Friday.

Türkiye’s current account balance is projected to post a deficit of 20.9 billion US dollars in 2025.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Türkiye's exports climb 2.2% to 22.7 billion US dollars in November.