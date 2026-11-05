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    Türkiye’s population reaches 86.5 million in September

    08:45, 5 November 2026

    Türkiye’s population reached 86.5 million by the end of September, marking an increase of more than 410,000 people since the beginning of the year, according to official figures released Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu.

    Türkiye’s population reaches 86.5 million in September
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed that the country’s population rose by 410,118, from 86.09 million at the end of last year to approximately 86.50 million at the end of the third quarter.

    The figures also revealed a nearly equal gender distribution, with 43.26 million men and 43.24 million women recorded across the country.

    Among age groups, people aged 25 to 29 represented the largest five-year demographic segment, totaling 6.67 million. They were followed by those aged 10 to 14, with 6.57 million, and the 15-to-19 age group, which accounted for 6.4 million people.

    Meanwhile, the number of people aged 65 and above reached 9.83 million, representing approximately 11.4% of Türkiye’s total population.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's population increased by over 133,000 since the beginning of 2026. 

    Türkiye Population Statistics World News
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