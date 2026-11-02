Kazakhstan's population increases by over 133,000 in 2026

The population grew by 28,710 over August and September, up from 20,604,819 on August 1.

Natural population growth accounted for most of the increase, with births exceeding deaths by 128,303 since the beginning of the year. Net migration contributed another 5,404 people.

Population growth was largely concentrated in urban areas, where the number of residents rose by 169,048 to 13,254,158 as of October 1. Meanwhile, the rural population declined by 35,341 to 7,379,371.

Migration was a key factor behind this gap. Despite natural population growth, rural areas recorded a net migration loss of 84,850 people, while urban areas gained 90,254 residents through migration.

Astana recorded the largest population increase among Kazakhstan's three major cities, adding 67,974 residents since the beginning of the year. As of October 1, the capital's population stood at 1,707,150, up from approximately 1.69 million on August 1.

Almaty remained Kazakhstan's largest city, with a population of 2,392,105, an increase of 44,002 since the beginning of the year. Shymkent's population grew by 26,693 to 1,320,743.

Among the regions, Turkistan remained the most populous, with 2,141,409 residents, despite a decline of 7,796 since the start of the year. Meanwhile, Almaty region saw its population rise by 21,890 to 1,618,422.

Population declines were also reported in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and several other regions, while Ulytau region remained the least populated, with 217,046 residents.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 2.9 million people aged 60 and over live in Kazakhstan.