    Türkiye’s international reserves reach all-time high of $178.4B

    19:46, 4 September 2025

    The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves hit a new record high of $176.4 billion as of Aug. 29, according to official figures released on Thursday, Anadolu reports. 

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The reserves rose 1.2%, or $2.03 billion, from the previous week's $176.3 billion, the bank said.

    Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — fell 0.1% to $83.3 billion compared to the previous week.

    The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — climbed 2.5% to $87.3 billion in the same period.

    Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights increased 0.1% to reach $7.7 billion.

    As reported previously, Türkiye reports a 4.3% increase in exports in January-August 2025. 

