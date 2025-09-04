Türkiye’s international reserves reach all-time high of $178.4B
19:46, 4 September 2025
The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves hit a new record high of $176.4 billion as of Aug. 29, according to official figures released on Thursday, Anadolu reports.
The reserves rose 1.2%, or $2.03 billion, from the previous week's $176.3 billion, the bank said.
Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — fell 0.1% to $83.3 billion compared to the previous week.
The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — climbed 2.5% to $87.3 billion in the same period.
Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights increased 0.1% to reach $7.7 billion.
