Türkiye’s international reserves reach all-time high of $178.4B

The reserves rose 1.2%, or $2.03 billion, from the previous week's $176.3 billion, the bank said.

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — fell 0.1% to $83.3 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — climbed 2.5% to $87.3 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights increased 0.1% to reach $7.7 billion.

As reported previously, Türkiye reports a 4.3% increase in exports in January-August 2025.