    Türkiye reports 4.3% increase in exports in January-August 2025

    16:26, 3 September 2025

    Türkiye's exports totaled $178.1 billion during the first eight months of the year, up 4.3% on a yearly basis, Anadolu reports.

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The country's imports rose 5.6% to $238.2 billion over the same period, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Wednesday.

    Türkiye's foreign trade gap was at $60 billion in the January-August period, increasing by 9.6% from the same period last year.

    The export-import coverage ratio dropped to 74.8%, from 75.7% in the same period last year.

    In August alone, the country's exports contracted by 0.9% to $21.8 billion, while imports dropped by 3.9% to $25.96 billion.

    The foreign trade deficit narrowed by 16.7% to $4.16 billion in August, while the export-import coverage ratio was at 83.9%, up from 81.5%.

    Earlier it was reported that Türkiye expects more than 2 million cruise tourists by the end of 2025.

