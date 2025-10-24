EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Türkiye’s industrial sector sees new export record for January–September

    19:47, 24 October 2025

    Türkiye’s industrial sector achieved its highest-ever first-nine-month exports, totaling $143.2 billion in January–September this year, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), Anadolu reports. 

    Türkiye’s industrial sector sees new export record for January–September
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The five-point corporate tax exemption granted to exporters, along with employment support of 2,500 Turkish lira ($59.5) per worker, continued to positively impact the sector’s performance. Global agreements and sectoral trade meetings also contributed to the rise in exports.

    Türkiye’s total exports climbed 4.1% to $200.6 billion in the first nine months of the year, the data showed. Industrial exports surged 5.7% accounting for 71.4% of total exports.

    Six of the 15 industrial sub-sectors broke export records during this period.

    The automotive industry’s exports reached $30.2 billion, followed by electrical and electronics with $12.9 billion, jewelry with $6.2 billion, defense and aerospace with $6 billion, air conditioning with $5.4 billion, and ships, yachts, and related services with $1.5 billion.

    In terms of growth rates, defense and aerospace exports surged 39.3%, jewelry 14.3%, automotive 12.3%, ships, yachts, and services 8.7%, electrical and electronics 5.7%, and air conditioning 3.2%.

    Germany was the top destination for Turkish automotive exports at $4.9 billion, and also imported $571.7 million in air conditioning products. Norway received $264.6 million in shipbuilding and services exports, the UK imported $1.3 billion in electrical and electronic goods, and the United Arab Emirates purchased $2.3 billion in Turkish jewelry.

    Ibrahim Unalmis, director of the financial research center at Istanbul Bahcesehir University, told Anadolu that some 70% of the sectors within the Turkish industrial business increased exports during the period.

    He added that sectors with higher added value were able to boost their exports, while more labor-intensive ones saw their exports decline.

    As reported previously, Türkiye exports commercial vehicles worth $4.7B this January to September. 

    World News Türkiye Industry Exports Imports
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All