Türkiye’s industrial sector sees new export record for January–September

The five-point corporate tax exemption granted to exporters, along with employment support of 2,500 Turkish lira ($59.5) per worker, continued to positively impact the sector’s performance. Global agreements and sectoral trade meetings also contributed to the rise in exports.

Türkiye’s total exports climbed 4.1% to $200.6 billion in the first nine months of the year, the data showed. Industrial exports surged 5.7% accounting for 71.4% of total exports.

Six of the 15 industrial sub-sectors broke export records during this period.

The automotive industry’s exports reached $30.2 billion, followed by electrical and electronics with $12.9 billion, jewelry with $6.2 billion, defense and aerospace with $6 billion, air conditioning with $5.4 billion, and ships, yachts, and related services with $1.5 billion.

In terms of growth rates, defense and aerospace exports surged 39.3%, jewelry 14.3%, automotive 12.3%, ships, yachts, and services 8.7%, electrical and electronics 5.7%, and air conditioning 3.2%.

Germany was the top destination for Turkish automotive exports at $4.9 billion, and also imported $571.7 million in air conditioning products. Norway received $264.6 million in shipbuilding and services exports, the UK imported $1.3 billion in electrical and electronic goods, and the United Arab Emirates purchased $2.3 billion in Turkish jewelry.

Ibrahim Unalmis, director of the financial research center at Istanbul Bahcesehir University, told Anadolu that some 70% of the sectors within the Turkish industrial business increased exports during the period.

He added that sectors with higher added value were able to boost their exports, while more labor-intensive ones saw their exports decline.

As reported previously, Türkiye exports commercial vehicles worth $4.7B this January to September.