Türkiye exports commercial vehicles worth $4.7B this January to September

The Turkish auto industry’s total exports reached $30.2 billion in January–September, with “motor vehicles used in the transport of goods” making up 15.8% of it.

Light commercial vehicles, pickup trucks, and other trucks were exported to 86 countries and autonomous regions in the first nine months of the year.

The UK was the largest recipient of Turkish commercial vehicles, worth $1.1 billion, down 13.7% on an annual basis, while making up 21% of the total exports in the first three quarters.

Germany was the number two recipient of Turkish commercial vehicle exports, totaling $772.8 million, soaring 426% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Turkish commercial vehicle exports to Slovenia reached $608.5 million, down 3.65%, while Spain bought Turkish light commercial vehicles, pickup trucks, and other trucks worth $505.8 million, jumping 252.7%.

Turkish commercial vehicle exports to Italy fell 4.25% year-on-year to $466.4 million in January–September, followed by France with $442.8 million, up 20.7%, and Belgium with $293.3 million, down 25%.

Exports to Austria shot up dramatically, 21,229%, to $79.4 million, followed by Romania with $59.2 million, down 1%, and Denmark at $54.8 million, falling 39%.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is ready to increase grain and beef exports to Türkiye.