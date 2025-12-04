Türkiye's exports climb 2.2% to $22.7B in November

At a news conference in Ankara, Omer Bolat said the country also set a new record with exports reaching $270.6 billion over the last 12 months.

During the first 11 months of the year, the country's exports also amounted to $247.2 billion, rising 3.7% year-on-year.

In that 11-month period, nine months saw a rise in Türkiye's exports, Bolat explained.

The country's imports in November also increased by 2.6% to $30.5 billion, resulting in a foreign trade deficit of $7.8 billion last month.

In the January-November period, the foreign trade deficit was $82.5 billion.

Previously, Qazinform reported Türkiye’s Maras coregi had been granted the EU geographical indication status.