Türkiye's exports climb 2.2% to $22.7B in November
Türkiye's exports amounted to $22.7 billion in November, rising 2.2% year-on-year despite a negative calendar effect, the Turkish trade minister announced on Thursday, Anadolu reports.
At a news conference in Ankara, Omer Bolat said the country also set a new record with exports reaching $270.6 billion over the last 12 months.
During the first 11 months of the year, the country's exports also amounted to $247.2 billion, rising 3.7% year-on-year.
In that 11-month period, nine months saw a rise in Türkiye's exports, Bolat explained.
The country's imports in November also increased by 2.6% to $30.5 billion, resulting in a foreign trade deficit of $7.8 billion last month.
In the January-November period, the foreign trade deficit was $82.5 billion.
