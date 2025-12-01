Türkiye’s Maras coregi granted EU geographical indication status

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yumakli said the pastry is now the latest product from Kahramanmaras to receive EU registration, joining Caglayancerit Cevizi (walnut) and Maras Tarhanasi, a fermented specialty.

“With this, the number of our EU-registered products has reached 44,” he noted.

Yumakli added that the centuries-old culinary heritage of Kahramanmaras “continues to cross borders.”

According to details shared by the minister, Maras coregi stands out for its distinctive preparation, stone-oven baking, and traditional methods. The bun has long been a staple on tables during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

