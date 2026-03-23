President Tokayev receives UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi

During the meeting, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to developing traditionally close and brotherly relations and to further strengthening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates across a wide range of areas of mutual interest. He also noted the alignment of the two countries’ positions on key international issues.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing bombardments by Iran targeting the UAE. He recalled that Kazakhstan was among the first countries to condemn armed attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure, a position that was also conveyed during his telephone conversation with President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East, calls for an end to escalation and violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and other Gulf states not involved in the conflict, and advocates for a transition to a diplomatic resolution of the crisis. The President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness, in a spirit of goodwill, to provide a platform for peace negotiations, should the need arise.

Ambassador Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, as well as respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the UAE and all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Tokayev had a meeting with the Turkistan region’s community, during which he addressed the nations involved in military conflicts. "Kazakhstan does not seek the role of a mediator in this challenging situation. However, we are ready to provide our venue for peace talks. I believe such a dialogue could be organized in Turkistan," said the President.