Tokayev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Türkiye’s Republic Day

In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh leader highlighted substantive talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of his official visit to Türkiye this year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that the agreements and key initiatives reached in Ankara will serves as the impetus for continuous strengthening of strategic partnership between both nations.

Kazakh leader Tokayev wished Recep Tayyip Erdoğan success in his responsible activity, and the fraternal people of Türkiye – wellbeing and prosperity.

