    Türkiye's crude steel production up 10% in November

    21:10, 31 December 2025

    Türkiye's crude steel production rose to 3.3 million tons in November, up 10% compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Steel Producers Association stated on Wednesday, Anadolu reports. 

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Steel production in the January-November period also increased by 2% to 34.6 million tons.

    Finished product consumption reached 3.7 million tons in November, up 0.5% compared to the same month of 2024.

    In the January-November period, finished product consumption increased by 2.4% to 35.9 million tons.

    Steel product exports in November increased by 22.2% in terms of volume compared to the same month of 2024, reaching 1.2 million tons, and by 9.8% in terms of value, reaching $774.8 million.

    In the January-November period, steel product exports increased by 13.3% to 13.7 million tons and by 4.5% to $9.3 billion.

    The export-to-import ratio, which was 74.1% in the January-November period of last year, rose to 76.8% in the same period this year.

    Previously, it was reported Türkiye, Armenia agree to ease visas for diplomatic, special passport holders. 

