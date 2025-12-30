EN
    Türkiye, Armenia agree to ease visas for diplomatic, special passport holders

    03:35, 30 December 2025

    Türkiye and Armenia have agreed to mutually facilitate visa procedures for their diplomatic, service, and special passport holders, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu reports. 

    Starting this Thursday, Jan. 1, holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports from both countries will be eligible to obtain free e-visas, the ministry said in a statement.

    It added that on this occasion, Ankara and Yerevan also reaffirm their commitment to continuing the normalization process between the two countries unconditionally, with the goal of full normalization.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan dispatches 22 railcars of gasoline to Armenia. 

