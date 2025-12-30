Türkiye, Armenia agree to ease visas for diplomatic, special passport holders

Starting this Thursday, Jan. 1, holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports from both countries will be eligible to obtain free e-visas, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that on this occasion, Ankara and Yerevan also reaffirm their commitment to continuing the normalization process between the two countries unconditionally, with the goal of full normalization.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan dispatches 22 railcars of gasoline to Armenia.