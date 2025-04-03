EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Türkiye's annual inflation eased to over 3-year low of 38.10% in March

    20:52, 3 April 2025

    Türkiye's annual inflation rate slowed to 38.10% in March, marking its lowest level since December 2022, according to official data released on Thursday, Anadolu reports. 

    inflation
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Headline inflation dropped from 39.05% in February while economists polled by Anadolu had estimated inflation to come in at 38.66%.

    Energy prices surged by 41.98% at an annualized pace in March, eased from 43.92% in February.

    Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 37.12%, compared to February's 35.11%.

    On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 2.48% in March, accelerated from a 2.27% hike recorded in the prior month.

    As earlier reported, Türkiye’s Çalık Holding eyes greater presence in Kazakhstan. 

     

    Türkiye World News Inflation Around the World Statistics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All