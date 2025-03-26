Türkiye’s Çalık Holding eyes greater presence in Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received CEO of the Turkish conglomerate “Çalık Holding” Ahmet Çalık, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, including potential investment projects in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to collaboration in mining, agro-industrial complex, energy, and logistics.
The company’s leadership expressed interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan. Plans include developing mining projects, constructing a plant for processing grain and oilseeds in Kostanay region, and participating in gas industry projects.
