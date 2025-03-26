Türkiye’s Çalık Holding eyes greater presence in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, including potential investment projects in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to collaboration in mining, agro-industrial complex, energy, and logistics.

The company’s leadership expressed interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan. Plans include developing mining projects, constructing a plant for processing grain and oilseeds in Kostanay region, and participating in gas industry projects.

