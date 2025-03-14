Abai Institutes may be opened in China, Türkiye and Mongolia

During the 4th meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay, President Tokayev highlighted that this year marks 180 years since the birth of great Abai.

Five years ago, the 175th birth anniversary of the great thinker, I proposed to set up the Abai Institute during a meeting with Abai scholars in Semey. Presently, this initiative runs as a digital platform to assist our diasporas and foreigners in studying the Kazakh language, said Tokayev, pointing to the need to transform this project into a network of cultural and educational establishments modelled after Confucius, Goethe, Cervantes Institutes.

According to the Kazakh President, Abai Institutes may be opened in China, Türkiye, Mongolia and other countries.

President Tokayev instructed the country’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Culture and Information as well as the Otandastar Fund to continue working to open such institutions abroad.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had kicked off in Burabay resort area.