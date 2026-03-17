Türkiye welcomes constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan

In a statement posted on its official website, the Foreign Ministry said the referendum, "which was also monitored by Turkish observers took place in a peaceful and calm atmosphere.”

“We hope that the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan adopted as a result of the referendum will be auspicious for Kazakhstan,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan released the final results of voting across the country.

According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.