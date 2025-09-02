Türkiye to welcome over 2M cruise tourists by 2025 end

Firuz Baglikaya said the continued growth of cruise tourism in Türkiye depends on various factors, from infrastructure to regional security. He noted that Türkiye holds strong potential for cruise tourism, especially given its strategic geographic location.

Citing Turkish Transport Ministry data, Baglikaya said some 675 cruise ships brought in slightly over a million passengers between January and July, marking a 19% increase on an annual basis.

He emphasized that the cruise sector rapidly recovered worldwide after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of global cruise tourists is reaching 35 million, rising from the pre-pandemic figure of 30 million.

“Türkiye is also benefitting from this recovery, as a country located at the intersection of Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black Sea routes,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of major ports such as Kusadasi, Izmir, and Bodrum being included in the itineraries of lines that travel to destinations in the Aegean and Mediterranean. This, he said, has not only boosted tourism in those cities but has also enhanced Türkiye’s strategic position in global cruise tourism.

He said that global cruise tourism companies’ choosing of Istanbul as a main departure port has transitioned Türkiye’s position of being a stopover to becoming a central hub for cruise routes.

“Istanbul Galataport significantly contributed to this development, as its use meant that cruise ship tours from Istanbul would lead to tourists enjoying the city first, adding to the economy across a wide range of sectors,” he said.

Baglikaya also noted that cruise tourists typically have high spending potential and often engage in other types of tourism, such as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and health tourism.

“It is key to analyze the developments and the changing dynamics in cruise tourism and develop strategies and roadmaps,” Baglikaya said. “The changing demographics of cruise tourists also need to be understood and the products need to be developed with them in mind,” he added.

Isin Hekimoglu, Türkiye country manager at MSC Cruises, told Anadolu that Türkiye’s cruise tourism has entered a strong upward trend in recent years, as the ports of Istanbul, Kusadasi, and Izmir have become indispensable for both regional and global cruise lines.

“Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage, natural beauty, and strategic location play a key role in this rising interest,” she said, noting that Türkiye has been placed at the center of Eastern Mediterranean routes.

“With year-round, uninterrupted voyages from Türkiye, we welcome international guests to the country while offering domestic guests the privilege of starting their cruise voyages from their own country,” she said, adding: “We aim to host more guests by increasing departures from Türkiye, while providing a great experience to 35,000 domestic guests over the next three years.”

