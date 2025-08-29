Company offers lifetime cruise for retirees

The program requires a one-time payment, after which participants are entitled to live in cabins of different categories. The package includes accommodation, meals, housekeeping, internet access, an initial medical consultation, as well as port fees. Passengers may also invite guests for an additional fee of around $129 per day.

Pricing depends on age and cabin category. The minimum cost is $99,999 for passengers over 90, while those aged 55–59 may pay up to $399,999 for an ocean-view cabin.

Photo credit: Villa Vie Residences

According to company founder Mikael Petterson, the program is aimed at retirees seeking an alternative to traditional retirement homes and wishing to spend their later years traveling.

At the same time, according to the personal blog of passenger Joe Rhodes, life aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey has both advantages and challenges. He highlights the beauty of the routes, such as Alaska’s glaciers, cities along the U.S. and Canadian west coasts, but also reports frequent port cancellations, unreliable internet, and everyday inconveniences.

In his words, the atmosphere on board resembles a “closed community” with internal conflicts, where criticism of the company is not always well received. Some passengers, Rhodes notes, have left the ship early, while

others continue the voyage, treating the difficulties as part of the maritime experience.

