Türkiye to launch Akkuyu NPP by yearend

Around 23,000 people and 2,000 pieces of equipment are working around the clock at the construction site, where the first of four 1.2 GW power units is already undergoing testing.

Once operational, the first unit is expected to meet around 2-2.5% of Türkiye’s electricity demand. With all four units running at full capacity, Akkuyu is projected to generate approximately 35 billion kWh of electricity annually, equivalent to about 10% of the country’s consumption and roughly comparable to the electricity needs of Istanbul.

The plant is being built by Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom under an agreement signed in 2010. It will have an initial service life of 60 years, with the possibility of a 20-year extension.

Work is also progressing on the other three units. Mechanical work is underway at Unit 2, while construction of Units 3 and 4 continues to advance.

The project is also helping Türkiye develop its domestic nuclear energy expertise. According to Turkish authorities, its localization rate has surpassed 50%, with more than 400 Turkish companies involved. Hundreds of Turkish specialists have also studied at Russian universities as part of efforts to develop a skilled workforce for the country’s nuclear energy sector.

Akkuyu is expected to mark the beginning of Türkiye’s broader expansion into nuclear energy. The country plans to build eight more reactors and develop its own small modular reactor technologies.

Once all four Akkuyu units are fully operational, the plant is also expected to help reduce emissions by around 35 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent per year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a new complex at Kazakhstan’s Zhalpak mine would produce 500 tons of uranium annually.