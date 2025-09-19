Türkiye to establish Ministry for Disaster Prevention

The initiative seeks to enhance the effectiveness of response to disasters that frequently affect the country. According to preliminary information, the ministry will oversee firefighting services, currently operated by municipal authorities, as well as other emergency response institutions.

The new structure will also be responsible for monitoring compliance with building standards to enforce the resilience of infrastructure against earthquakes, floods and fires.

Photo credit: Anadolu ajansı

The creation of the ministry is particularly critical given the continuing fire hazard situation in the country. Large-scale forest fires have once again erupted in the provinces of Antalya and Muğla, engulfing large areas.

Local authorities report that the fires began overnight in Alanya (Antalya) and Milas (Muğla), spreading rapidly due to strong winds. Response teams from the Forestry Administration, the Turkish Government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), municipal fire services, the gendarmerie and volunteers are battling the fire. Residents also joined firefighting efforts.

