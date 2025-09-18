State of emergency declared in Alatau over landfill fire

The Akimat (city administration) of Alatau stated that the decision was made in line with the current legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"As the fire has encompassed a significant area, the state of emergency enables us to swiftly mobilize all necessary personnel and resources, including fire crews, rescue teams, and specialized machinery, and coordinate all services effectively. These measures are designed to speed up the containment and recovery work," the Akimat reports.

Authorities confirmed the situation is under constant control and that there is no threat to residents' lives. All emergency services are operating in a heightened mode.

"A special investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the blaze. We urge residents to remain calm and follow official guidance," the statement says.

As reported, emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire. Earlier, in the morning of September 15, it was reported that a fire had broken out at a municipal solid waste landfill near Almaty.