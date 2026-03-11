Türkiye to ban single-use plastics by yearend

The ban will cover items such as plastic cutlery (forks, knives, spoons, and chopsticks), plates, straws, and cotton buds, with the draft expected to take effect later this year after consultations with industry leaders and NGOs.

The policy promotes alternatives like glass, porcelain, wood, and cardboard, aiming to cut 1.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually and save $44 million in waste management costs.

Future steps will introduce stricter labeling and consumption targets for cups, food containers, wet wipes, and plastic bags used for shipping. In 2022, Türkiye consumed over 700,000 tons of single-use plastics.

Public support is strong: a survey by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change and Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) found that over 76% citizens support restrictions and 80% back reusable materials.

The initiative aligns with Türkiye’s National Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, which entered into force in October 2025 and sets targets through 2028 to reduce plastics, marine litter, and microplastics.

