Türkiye exports 80mn flowers to 35 countries for International Women’s Day

Cut flowers - fresh blooms harvested with their stems and leaves - are being carefully packaged in warehouses across Antalya before being shipped to markets around the world.

The main varieties being prepared include carnations and hyacinths.

İsmail Yılmaz, chair of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters’ Association, told Anadolu that shipments for the occasion are almost complete as greenhouses finalize their last orders.

According to Yılmaz, the Turkish cut flower sector has been more active this year than in 2025, with orders rising by about 15%.

“Last year, we exported $9 million worth of flowers for International Women’s Day, and this year we made a turnover of around $12 million,” he said.

He added that the Netherlands remains Türkiye's largest market, followed by the United Kingdom. Flowers have also been shipped to countries such as Germany, Romania, and Bulgaria, as well as to Ukraine and Russia.

Yılmaz noted that European buyers mostly requested pastel-colored flowers this year, although there were still significant orders for red and white varieties.

He also highlighted the scale of the industry, explaining that roughly 15,000 acres of land are used for flower cultivation. The sector directly employs about 100,000 workers and supports another 300,000 indirectly, with women making up around 80% of the workforce.

