Türkiye strengthens air links with Uzbekistan through new routes

The new routes are expected to strengthen Uzbekistan’s position in the global tourism market.

With Pegasus Airlines offering affordable air travel options, the additional connections could attract more visitors from Europe and other regions, particularly those seeking budget-friendly travel options.

Pegasus Airlines’ extensive network, covering more than 50 countries, is expected to improve Uzbekistan’s accessibility for international travelers through its Istanbul hub.

The expansion is also expected to boost Uzbekistan’s stopover tourism potential by encouraging transit passengers to extend their stays in Uzbekistan. This could help promote Uzbekistan’s historical landmarks, cultural heritage and diverse tourist attractions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would modernize airport infrastructure under the 3-year plan through 2029.