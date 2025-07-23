Türkiye showcases its 1st hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025 defense fair

The Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile is the hypersonic version of the Tayfun missile, Türkiye's longest-range nationally produced ballistic missile.

"The Tayfun Block-4 achieves long ranges, setting another record for the Turkish defense industry. Weighing over 7 tons, this new version of the Tayfun, with its multi-purpose warhead, will be capable of destroying numerous strategic targets, such as air defense systems, command and control centers, military hangars, and critical military facilities, from kilometers away," Roketsan said in a statement.

The Atmaca missile with the Akata capsule is the submarine-launched version of the Atmaca anti-ship missile currently in the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory, which has a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Akata will strengthen the defense of the Blue Homeland with a range exceeding 250 kilometers and a high-explosive fragmentation warhead," read the statement.

The Gokbora beyond visual range air-to-air missile has a range exceeding 100 nautical miles (115 miles) and will be used against enemy targets on manned and unmanned combat aircraft platforms.

The high-speed multi-purpose loitering munition, Eren, can be used against low-speed airborne units, armored and unarmored ground targets, and anti-personnel by being launched from armed UAVs, helicopters, land vehicles, ground-based systems and naval platforms, will meet a significant need in the field with its superior guidance capability, long endurance and range of more than 100 kilometers, according to Roketsan.

The air-launched ballistic missile system, 300 Er, can be integrated into jet and armed UAV platforms with a range of more than 500 kilometers, depending on the release altitude and speed, and it can quickly engage strategic targets without the launcher platform entering the threat area of enemy air defense elements.

The satellite-space launch vehicle, Simsek-2, has the capability to place satellites weighing 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds) into sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700+ kilometers.

Roketsan said it is planning to carry out the first launch test of the Simsek-1 satellite launch vehicle in 2027.

The defense giant's CEO Murat Ikinci said: "Today, our company, a global brand in rocket, missile, and ammunition technologies, continues to pioneer new technologies with its R&D studies, to be the striking and deterrent force of the Turkish Armed Forces with the defense systems it develops, and to provide strategic and economic strength to our country with its exports to many regions of the world, from America to Europe, from Asia to the Middle East."

"At IDEF, we participated with over 60 defense systems that have proven their success in the field, stand out from their competitors in terms of performance, and are in the inventories of many modern armies, especially the Turkish Armed Forces. We are also launching six new products at IDEF, once again demonstrating our progress in defense technology," he added.

The six-day defense fair IDEF, starting Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, the Ataturk Airport, the WOW Hotel and the Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

The 17th edition is hosting ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders, and top representatives from 103 countries, with 44 countries opening stalls.

The event hosts more than 900 domestic and 400 foreign defense firms.