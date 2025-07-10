Türkiye sees total of 108.8M passengers in air travel in 1st half of 2025

"In the January-June period, domestic and international passenger traffic at airports across Türkiye reached 46.6 million and 62.2 million, respectively, while 108.8 million passengers were served as direct transit passengers," Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement.

Stating that the number of aircraft last month taking off and landing at passenger and environmentally friendly airports was 89,696 on domestic flights and 91,608 on international flights, Uraloglu said that the total aircraft traffic reached 223,459 including overpasses.

"In the January-June period, aircraft traffic landing and taking off at airports was 454,841 on domestic routes and 410,226 on international routes. Together with overpasses, aircraft traffic of 1.1 million was reached. In this period, aircraft traffic, including overflights, rose 5.7% compared to the same period last year," he said.

Uraloglu pointed out that the number of passengers traveling by air in the six-month period surpassed the total population of EU member states Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, Ireland, Ireland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Greece, and that the cargo traffic at airports reached 2.3 million tons in the period.

Istanbul's airports

At Istanbul Airport, passenger traffic totaled 39.1 million in the first six months of the year, including 8.1 million on domestic flights and 30.9 million on international flights.

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport saw 22.1 million passenger traffic in the same period, 9.6 million on domestic routes and 12.5 million on international routes.

Tourism hubs

The number of passengers served at the airports at Turkish tourism hubs (Izmir, Antalya, Mugla, and Alanya) reached 23.9 million in the first six months of the year, including 8.5 million on domestic flights and 15.4 million on international flights.

As reported earlier, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz International Airport continued its upward operational momentum in the first half of 2025, announcing record-breaking passenger traffic, with a total of 25.5 million travelers — a 6.8% increase compared to the same period last year.