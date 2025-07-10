King Abdulaziz International Airport welcomes 25.5 mln passengers in H1 2025
King Abdulaziz International Airport continued its upward operational momentum in the first half of 2025, announcing record-breaking passenger traffic, with a total of 25.5 million travelers — a 6.8% increase compared to the same period last year, SPA reports.
The airport reported significant growth in the number of flights, which exceeded 150,000, reflecting a 6.3% year-on-year rise. Additionally, 29.4 million pieces of luggage were handled, marking an 11.9% increase and underscoring a sharp rise in travel activity.
During the period, 4.8 million bottles of Zamzam water were distributed. The airport recorded its busiest operational day on April 5, when it welcomed 178,000 passengers — a clear indication of its expanding capacity during peak seasons.
These figures highlight the airport’s continued expansion as one of the region’s leading air hubs and reflect ongoing efforts to deliver a smooth and comfortable travel experience that meets the evolving needs of passengers.
As summer has started, the Saudi Tourism Authority is launching "Saudi Summer 2025" program to embody the Kingdom's openness to the world and offer a comprehensive experience that showcases its natural and cultural diversity. Activities within the initiative will run until the end of September.