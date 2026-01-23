Türkiye sees slight decline in new company launches in 2025

A total of 113,779 companies were established during the year, down 1.5% from 115,463 in 2024, the union, known as TOBB, said.

The number of liquidated companies last year reached 32,753, an increase of 1.8% compared with the previous year, the data showed.

December figures pointed to sharper short-term fluctuations. The number of newly established companies climbed 34.7% from the previous month to 12,795, while posting a 1.1% increase compared with December 2024.

In the same month, liquidations surged 154.3% on a monthly basis to 5,568 companies, although the figure was down 9.4% year over year.

TOBB data also showed continued foreign involvement in company formations. In December, 787 companies with foreign partners were established, including 573 with Turkish partners, 22 with German partners and 21 with partners from Iran.

