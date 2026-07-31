Türkiye ready to join new Lebanon security mission after UNIFIL

Following talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye stated that Ankara is ready to join a new international initiative to ensure security in Lebanon once the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate expires at the end of this year.

“Following the withdrawal of the current international force, Türkiye wants to participate in all initiatives launched to maintain security in the region and ensure Lebanon’s sovereignty,” Erdoğan stated.

He also noted that the end of UNIFIL’s mandate will mark an important stage in the situation in southern Lebanon.

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed bilateral cooperation. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he expects a new stage in relations with Türkiye, based on partnership and mutual trust.

In turn, Erdoğan reaffirmed support for Lebanon’s postwar recovery and for continued assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

President @RTErdogan welcomed President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye, with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex. pic.twitter.com/qRm3hW8Lvs — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) July 30, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new contingent of 11 Kazakhstani peacekeepers had arrived in Lebanon to join the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



