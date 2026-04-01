Türkiye qualify for 2026 World Cup after 24 years with 1-0 win over Kosovo

The decisive goal came in the 53rd minute when Kerem Akturkoglu converted from close range following a move initiated by Kenan Yildiz and Orkun Kokcu.

Türkiye held their advantage despite late pressure from Kosovo, with goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir making a crucial save in the 87th minute to deny a powerful strike from Asllani.

Kosovo also threatened earlier in the second half, but Türkiye’s defense remained organized, limiting clear chances and protecting the narrow lead.

The match saw several bookings, reflecting its high intensity, as Türkiye managed the game carefully in the closing stages.

With the result, Türkiye secured qualification for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, ending a 24-year absence from football’s biggest stage.

Notably, Kazakhstan claims its first-ever FIFA Series victory.