Türkiye plans to create sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure

Mehmet Uner, a strategy advisor at Ena Venture Capital, said the fund intends to play a key role in establishing Türkiye’s sovereign AI ecosystem by becoming a major investor in early-stage AI startups across the country. Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Take Off Istanbul 2025 startup event, Uner explained that Ena Venture Capital focuses on investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

We are participating in Take Off Istanbul with four firms, he said. “Orbina operates in agentic AI, Enlighty works on customer and market insights, MagicPay develops a payment processing system, and CloudFlex stands out with its hybrid cloud computing infrastructure.”

The fund primarily supports startups at the pre-seed and seed stages, Uner said. Among its portfolio companies, he highlighted Orbina, which has delivered large-scale projects, particularly in the finance sector for banks and insurance companies, as well as for public institutions.

Orbina’s offerings enable them to work more efficiently by automating tasks, he said. “One of the most important features of Orbina is that it developed a Turkish large language model (LLM), allowing users to produce AI agents that speak our language best and provide the best assistance.”

Uner also pointed to Nuvena as another key investment, describing the company’s role in developing Türkiye’s sovereign AI infrastructure. He explained that the goal of the Nuvena investment is to expand domestic data center capacity and build an AI layer on top of that infrastructure to serve national needs.

With our sovereign AI layer, we want Turkish firms and startups to meet their capacity and hardware needs from inside of our country instead of foreign solutions, he added.

