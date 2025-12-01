Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye record $1.2B trade turnover amid bolstering ties

During the talks, both sides emphasized the steady positive dynamics of Kyrgyz–Turkish trade and economic cooperation.

According to the National Statistical Institute of Türkiye (TÜİK), trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye reached $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Ambassador Kazakbaev highlighted the need to intensify efforts to promote Kyrgyz organic products in major Turkish retail chains and expand collaboration in the agricultural sector.

He also invited Gursel Baran to visit Kyrgyzstan, with the ATO chairman expressing readiness to arrange a visit in 2026.

Later, an expanded business event was held for representatives of the Turkish private sector with the support of the EkoAvrasya Foundation. The meeting brought together around 40 Turkish entrepreneurs led by the foundation’s chairman, Hikmet Eren.

Ambassador Kazakbaev presented Kyrgyzstan’s investment climate, outlining opportunities in a liberal tax environment, investment incentives, favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, and access to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market. He noted that in the first half of 2025, direct investment from Türkiye approached $100 million, underscoring the high level of confidence Turkish businesses place in the Kyrgyz market.

Particular attention was given to cooperation prospects in renewable energy, industry, logistics, agriculture, and tourism.

Ruslan Kazakbaev concluded the event by inviting Ankara’s business community to pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, assuring that the embassy stands ready to provide full support.

